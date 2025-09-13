BCSO via Facebook BCSO via Facebook loading...

You know what they say about teamwork...it gets the job done. Eventually, teamwork delivers, and it's only a matter of time when a united effort between the Benton County Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement agencies will come to fruition in catching a criminal.

On Friday, Police Were Called to a Grandview Residence for a Burglary in Progress.

A member of the household was returning home, when a male suspect was seen leaving the residence. The household member alerted Police of the burglary suspect leaving the scene in a vehicle.

The Suspect Bailed Out and Fled on Foot in Rural Prosser.

That's when Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office arrived, teaming with the Prosser Police Department and Grandview Police Department to track down the burglary suspect. According to the BCSO:

Teaming up with GPD, K-9 Riff was deployed to track the suspect, and while the suspect ultimately evaded capture, a person of interest has been identified, and the investigation is continuing. We want to highlight the outstanding interagency cooperation between BCSO, PRPD, and GPD. Working side-by-side in fast-moving situations like this is critical—and this case is a perfect example of our shared commitment to keeping our communities safe.

Teamwork Is Necessary and Rewarding in Criminal Investigations.

Due to the quick response and diligence of law enforcement in the investigation, it's only a matter of time when the suspect will be found, and taken into custody. Awesome job!

