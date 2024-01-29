WATCH: Benton City’s Golden Bachelor Contestant Get Called from Audience to Sing on Broadway!

If you follow Faith Martin, a long-time local celebrity (now a national celebrity) on social media then you would know she was recently in New York City. While she was there she took the Big Apple by storm - visiting Times Square, Greenwich Village, the 9/11 Memorial, and rooftop restaurants. She also attended ‘A Beautiful Noise’, a Broadway show about the story of Neil Diamond.

At the end of ‘A Beautiful Noise’ the cast announced to the audience that Faith Martin from the Golden Bachelor was in attendance and then surprised her with an invite to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ on stage with the cast. As you’ll see in the Instagram video posted by @abeautifulnoisemusical, Faith was totally surprised and the crowd erupted as she accepted the invitation and took the stage. Check out the video below and then look at images of Faith Martin through the years in Tri-Cities.