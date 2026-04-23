Pickup Truck Driver Arrested for DUI in Benton City Crash
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a collision in Benton City on Wednesday night.
The Crash Occurred on Jacobs Road in Benton City
After investigation, it was learned that the driver of a pickup truck veered into another vehicle traveling westbound. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:
Deputies contacted the driver and observed obvious signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into the Benton County Jail.
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DUI in Washington State
• A DUI in WA State is typically a gross misdemeanor with mandatory penalties.
• Punishments can include 1 - 364 days in jail, thousands in fines ($350-$5,000+), and 90 days to 4-year license suspensions.
• A BAC of 0.08% or higher, or impairment by drugs applies.
• First offenses require mandatory minimum jail (24 hours), probation, and ignition interlock devices.
• A DUI conviction is permanently on your criminal record.
• A DUI can become a FELONY if you have 3 prior offenses within 10 years, a previous felony DUI conviction, or if the DUI caused injury to a person.
If you're arrested for DUI, you have 7 days to request a hearing with the Department of Licensing to challenge the automatic license suspension.
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