Pickup Truck Driver Arrested for DUI in Benton City Crash

Pickup Truck Driver Arrested for DUI in Benton City Crash

bENTON cOUNTY, wa sHERIFF'S oFFICE VIA fACEBOOK

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a collision in Benton City on Wednesday night.

The Crash Occurred on Jacobs Road in Benton City

After investigation, it was learned that the driver of a pickup truck veered into another vehicle traveling westbound. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies contacted the driver and observed obvious signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into the Benton County Jail.

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DUI in Washington State

• A DUI in WA State is typically a gross misdemeanor with mandatory penalties.

• Punishments can include 1 - 364 days in jail, thousands in fines ($350-$5,000+), and 90 days to 4-year license suspensions.

• A BAC of 0.08% or higher, or impairment by drugs applies.

• First offenses require mandatory minimum jail (24 hours), probation, and ignition interlock devices.

• A DUI conviction is permanently on your criminal record.

• A DUI can become a FELONY if you have 3 prior offenses within 10 years, a previous felony DUI conviction, or if the DUI caused injury to a person.

If you're arrested for DUI, you have 7 days to request a hearing with the Department of Licensing to challenge the automatic license suspension.

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Filed Under: Benton City
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

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