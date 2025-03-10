Needed NOW: Emerging Artists For BFT Mobile Initiative

Attention: All Young, Aspiring Artists, Ben Franklin Transit Needs You and Your Talent.

All local high school students, grades 9 through 12 are invited to create a piece of art, that if selected, will be showcased on the 2025 Ben Franklin Transit Art Bus. The theme is: Show Us Your City.

Participants are encouraged to creatively capture their unique perspectives on life in the Tri-Cities area. That may be views on culture, landscapes, community spirit, and more in the cities of Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, West Richland, Benton City, and Prosser

• Both traditional and digital art will be accepted via online, mail, or in-person submissions.

• Paper will be available in Customer Service at Three Rivers Transit Center (7109 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick) and to teachers on request.

To Get Started, Observe and Complete the Following:

1. Obtain the 11” x 17” poster paper from either your art teacher or Customer Service at Three Rivers Transit Center. 2. Create an original design based on the theme using a horizontal (landscape) layout. 3. Hand draw, color, or paint the poster. Computer-generated artwork scaled at 11” x 17” horizontal (landscape) at 600 dpi will be accepted—original artwork only! 4. Try using digital, felt tip markers, colored pencils, tempera paints, color sticks, oils, bright watercolors, or chalk pastels since they show up well. Remember that your poster is going to be viewed from a distance, so make it CREATIVE, BOLD & BRIGHT! 5. Turn in your finished product to your art teacher, upload it online, or drop it off at Customer Service at Three Rivers Transit Center no later than Friday, March 28, 2024. 6. Submissions must follow guidelines, or they will be disqualified. 7. All submissions must include a completed Artist Release form. Include your full name, school, and contact information on your art submission.

For all the details, visit visit bft.org.

