Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.

There were two ferries in use between the early 1900s and 1919, a cable ferry that pulled itself across with a cable and another one that used a paddle wheel. Both were for Pasco to Kennewick travelers.

Pasco to Kennewick Ferry

The image above from 1921 shows five Ford sedans lined up on a ferry powered by a paddle wheel. On shore, you can see the wooden ramp which allowed the vehicles to drive on and off. Back then a one-way trip could take up to 20 minutes or more.

Later in 1921, the Snake River Bridge, a.k.a. the Burbank Bridge, was built near the mouth of the Columbia River and there was a toll for crossing. The image below from the 1950s shows vehicles traveling across. It’s interesting to see the countryside – with a flat desert and very few structures.

Snake River Bridge 1950s

Present day, of course, we use the Pioneer Memorial Bridge (built in 1951), locals call it the “Blue Bridge”.



And, the Cable Bridge - when it was built in 1978, was the longest cable bridge in the United States.



Nowadays, barring any accidents, it only takes about 30 seconds to cross the Columbia River between Pasco and Kennewick and you have a choice of 4 different bridges.

