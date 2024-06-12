Shoppers’ Unusual Encounter With a Bear at Yakima Walmart

Shoppers in Yakima saw unwanted guest at the West Valley Walart.

It's not every day that one sees a bear at the store. Yakima Police officers were called to the scene Tuesday evening to deal with the unwanted guest. A bear was hanging out in a tree on the property. Officers decided the best course of action was to call the experts.

After it was tranquilized, the bear was moved to a more suitable habitat. According to the WDFW website:

Bears usually avoid people, but conflicts can arise especially when black bears become habituated to human-provided food sources. All bears should be given plenty of respect and room to retreat without feeling threatened.

