Shoppers’ Unusual Encounter With a Bear at Yakima Walmart
Shoppers in Yakima saw unwanted guest at the West Valley Walart.
It's not every day that one sees a bear at the store. Yakima Police officers were called to the scene Tuesday evening to deal with the unwanted guest. A bear was hanging out in a tree on the property. Officers decided the best course of action was to call the experts.
Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife officers tranquilized the large animal.
After it was tranquilized, the bear was moved to a more suitable habitat. According to the WDFW website:
Bears usually avoid people, but conflicts can arise especially when black bears become habituated to human-provided food sources. All bears should be given plenty of respect and room to retreat without feeling threatened.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn
LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures
Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources.
Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval
Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions:
Stacker curated a list of 25 animal evolution questions and answers to explain some scientific mysteries, from why giraffes have such long necks to how ants can carry 50 times their body weight.
Gallery Credit: Stacker