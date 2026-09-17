A man and child are recovering from injuries after a bear attack in Bellingham.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning residents to watch out for the bear near the city. The man and child were treated for their injuries after the bear attacked them at a residence on Sunday evening. WDFW sent out a delayed report on Tuesday regarding the incident.
Wildlife Officials Are Attempting to Trap the Bear
Officers are continuing to monitor the area with increased patrols and have the trap in place for several days. While WDFW didn't share the exact location of the incident, bear activity has been reported recently along the north shore of Lake Whatcom.
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What to Do If You Encounter a Bear
In general bears avoid people, but they’re naturally curious animals. If a bear walks toward you, identify yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head, and talking in a low voice. Back away, avoiding direct eye contact. Don’t run from a bear. WDFW recommends making noise and leashing pets while hiking. Be aware of your surroundings as to not accidentally startle a bear. While recreating, WDFW recommends carrying bear spray that is readily accessible and knowing how to use it.
Black Bears Are Attracted to Human-Provided Food Sources
• Trash cans
• Pet food
• Bird feeders
• Outdoor grills
• Orchards
Storing these items securely can help reduce the risk of a human-wildlife conflict. Learn more HERE.
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