Introducing Be Well Washington: Fostering Health and Wellness

The Washington State Department of Health is encouraging everyone to live their BEST life. They've launched 'BE WELL WA,' an initiative designed to help all Washingtonians achieve a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle.

"We want individuals to reimagine what wellness looks like,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “Often health and wellness can feel overwhelming, especially keeping up with societies’ demands. However, we know small, everyday actions can lead to big improvements in the long-term when it comes to health.”

The Be Well WA initiative concentrates on four areas of health.

• Movement: Move your body every day

• Emotional well-being: Helping you manage stress and emotions,

• Nourishment: Nutritional food, rest, and recovery are important. Choosing the best foods to nourish the body and mind, and having good sleep habits help you stay healthy.

• Social Connection: Forming positive relationships with neighbors, friends, and co-workers give us a sense of belonging.

"The health and happiness of all people in Washington is at the core of 'Be Well WA,'" said Elizabeth Perez, Chief of Public Affairs and Equity, DOH. “By working with schools, partners, communities, and organizations, we're meeting people where they are and encouraging simple actions to improve people's lives, inside and out, regardless of age, financial constraints, time limitations, and abilities.”

The 'Be Well WA' campaign offers a variety of free wellness tips, activities, and more on the 'Be Well WA' website. Each day a wellness tip is shared offering people the opportunity to try a new hobby, or take a midday stretch.

