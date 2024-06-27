Be a Volunteer at Ironman 70.3 Washington, Tri-Cities – Here’s How

If you don’t plan to participate as an athlete in the Ironman 70.3 Washington in Tri-Cities on September 22, 2024 - you can still be a part of this amazing event by volunteering.

What is the Ironman 70.3?

2,500 athletes will begin their 70.3-mile journey at Howard Amon Park with a 1.2-mile swim downstream to Columbia Point. Then they transition and embark on a 56-mile bike ride, which will eventually circle back to Columbia Point. The last leg of the event is a 13.1-mile run along the Columbia River. It will take hundreds and hundreds of volunteers to assist the athletes and for this first-ever event in Tri-Cities to be a success!

How do I become a volunteer for Ironman 70.3 Washington?

If you’d like to get involved it’s easy to get signed up. There’s an Ironman volunteer meeting tonight (6/27) at 6:00 pm at Visit Tri-Cities – 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., in Kennewick. The Ironman Operations Team will be on hand to answer questions and discuss where they need the most help – everything from athlete check-in, race transitions, and even monitoring swimmers from a kayak.

What Ironman 70.3 volunteer positions are available?

If you can’t make the meeting tonight you can sign up to volunteer at the Ironman 70.3 Washington, Tri-Cities site. Take some time and scroll through the open volunteer positions, pick one, enter your contact information, and you’re all set. Someone from the Ironman Operations Team will contact you!

