BBB Warning Washingtonians to Watch Out for IRS Imposters

Scammers are continuing to target Washington residents. This time, the scammers are claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get a text claiming that a $1,400 stimulus check is waiting for you, DON'T fall for it. Don't click on any link. Recently, we were warned about a love scam.

The IRS does NOT contact taxpayers via text, email, or social media. They will NEVER request information this way.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Warns That THIS Is a SCAM.

The message claims that you're eligible for a $1,400 Economic Impact Payment and suggests that you provide your personal information to have the money deposited into your bank account or have the check mailed to you within 1 to 2 business days.

This IRS text is a phishing scam. The message contains a fake link that mimics an official IRS website. Clicking it may lead to malware or a fraudulent form asking for personal or financial information. The IRS does not contact taxpayers via text, email, or social media, and they will never request information this way. 

The Phishing Scam Contains a Phony Link That is Similar to an Official IRS Website.

Clicking on the link may lead you to a fraudulent form asking for personal or financial information.

What to Do If You Receive the $1,400 Rebate Text From the IRS:

Report it. Report the scam to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), here.

