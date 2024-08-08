Washington Resident Bitten by Rabid Bat Treated for Rabies

A Whidbey Island resident was bitten by a bat that tested positive for rabies. The incident happened on August 1st, after the bat was found outside the resident's home. The victim received post-exposure vaccination treatment and is doing well.

This was the 4th case of bat rabies reported in Washington this year.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bats are the most common animals reported to have rabies in the US. Most people who die of rabies were exposed to a bat with rabies.

What Are the Signs of a Bat With Rabies?

• A bat that is active during the day.

• A bat that is found in unusual places (inside a home or on the ground).

• A bat that is unable to fly or is easily approached.

If you see strange bat behavior, contact animal control or your public health department. Any contact with bats should be reported to the health department.

What Should You Do If You Encounter a Bat?

You should avoid touching bats. If you're bitten or scratched by a bat, wash the wound with soap and water and get medical help right away. If bat saliva or brain material gets into your eyes, nose, mouth, or an open wound, see a healthcare professional urgently.

Get our free mobile app

Bat bites can be tiny, so if you think you have been in contact with a bat, talk to a medical professional. If you find a bat in your home, contact animal control or a health professional to safely capture it for rabies testing. Do not release the bat until you talk with a public health expert.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart