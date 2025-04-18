It's that time of year again! Planting season! Yay! When you live in the Tri-Cities area of WA, you probably know that there are some great deals on flowers everywhere for Spring planting!

But in my opinion, right now at Costco, the deals can't be beat! They are AWESOME!

attachment-Untitled design - 2025-04-18T131116.823 loading...

I told myself....I can't afford to be spending too much money on flowers this year, but what did I do? That reminder went right out the window when I saw the variety and colors of all the beautiful plants at Costco!

Planting Season is here, and flowers are perfect for the patio

And there is no waiting, with as many people as pile through Costco every hour, the flowers don't last long! You gotta get 'em while their HOT!

Blooming Bargains!! Creating a Vibrant Spring Garden with Gorgeous Flowers Just Got Easier Faith loading...

Quickly, my budgeted amount for a 'flower haul' tripled in cost!

Now I'm scolding myself. But, I'm still not willing to take any back. I'm tasked with having to get them all planted this weekend, too. But oh well! They sure are beautiful!

I bought enough plants for my pots on my patio. I may have to go back for more for my hanging baskets. You can never have too many gorgeous greenery!

Beautiful flowered arrangements and greenery bring me such joy!

I love them so much. It can certainly add up fast financially, though! I'm embarrassed to tell you how much I spent.

Blooming Bargains: Creating a Vibrant Spring Garden with a Costco Flower Haul Faith loading...

I know I'm not the only one. Costco, as usual, was completely packed yesterday with people filling their carts with live treasures of annuals and perennials of all sizes and shapes, and most importantly, COLORS! Of course, that store is always PACKED!

Weren't we supposed to get that new Costco soon? Seems like that is taking way too long right?!

I know there are plenty of local nurseries and other stores with great deals on plants, too. But this time of year, I don't know if the deals are as good as the ones at Costco.

I know I'm not alone in my excitement and also in my reluctance. It seems everything is so expensive right now, it's hard to think it's okay to spend so much money on outdoor beautification! But, now that I've done it, I'm just going to enjoy it!

Happy planting!

