Four Baby Names Now Banned in Washington State
Lots of people have unique names for their babies. However, most states prohibit baby names with numerals, symbols, or emojis in them. Believe it or not, in Washington, there are 4 names you absolutely cannot give to your child. They are:
Santa Claus
There is only one Santa, or Saint Nicholas.
Adolf Hitler
According to USBirthcertificates.com, naming prohibitions include forbidding names such as those of people who have committed atrocities, like the man above.
Jesus Christ
While a lot of people often utter the above name, to exhibit anger or frustration, it remains illegal to name your child Jesus Christ.
@
All of the above names were ruled illegal to name your child, NOT just in Washington, but, in the United States. According to The Bump, there are different rules for each state. However, you're pretty much safe in naming your child what you want. Athough, there are guidelines. From USBirthcertificates.com:
Several states limit the number of characters that can be used: In Massachusetts, for example, a baby’s first, last, and middle name can have a maximum of 40 characters in total.
Others, ban the use of numerical digits or pictograms, such as emojis, for example
In Washington, the only guideline is on length — 30 characters for first names; 50 for middle and last. I don't think this is unreasonable. Imagine legal documents with 50 characters! Check out the list of banned names in other countries, here.
