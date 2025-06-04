Tired of the "No One Wants to Work" BS? We Are Too!

Remember those days when "work-life balance" was just a mythical creature, and "quiet quitting" was simply… quitting? (Usually in your head, after a particularly grueling Monday!)

We’ve all heard the grumbling – "Nobody wants to work anymore!" But as a workforce that's navigated decades of evolving workplaces, we know that’s about as accurate as our first perm.

The Video Every WA State Employee and 'Boss' Should Watch Canva loading...

While there might be a few bad apples, the truth is, most of us want to be good at what we do. We crave success, and we genuinely don't mind a bit of hard graft – especially when it’s for something we believe in!

The employment landscape has changed, thankfully for the better.

And guess what? We are a huge part of making that happen! We pushed for better, we adapted, and we learned to thrive.

While some workplaces still feel like a walk through a thorny bush, many are blossoming into supportive environments.

What truly motivates us to succeed might surprise you, and it’s far simpler than you’d think.

I stumbled upon some research that beautifully explains it, and frankly, it’s a game-changer for both employees and bosses.

So, if you’re a seasoned pro or leading a team, let’s ditch the outdated narratives. Share this post and the accompanying video.

Let’s spread the good news and empower everyone to find joy and success in their careers. Because who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, especially when those tricks lead to a happier work life?

It’s National Leave Work Early Day! Here Are 15 Excuses for You Gallery Credit: Landon King