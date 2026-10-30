Auburn Police Investigate Officer-involved Incident Following Altercation With Distressed Man

Auburn Police Investigate Officer-involved Incident Following Altercation With Distressed Man

Auburn WA Police Department via Facebook
Auburn WA Police Department via Facebook
Auburn WA Police Department via Facebook

An Auburn Poice Officer is on administrative leave after video appears to show him repeatedly punching a man while attempting to take him into custody.

Reports of a Male in Traffic Attempting to Enter Vehicles Passing by

Police officers were dispatched to Auburn Way North and 37th Street Northeast at about 3:15 pm on Wednesday, October 28. Police say the man was trying to get into moving vehicles.

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The First Officer Gave Commands But the Man Refused to Comply

Auburn police say the man would not comply, so, the officer used a Taser. A physical altercation took place as the officer attempted to handcuff the man. As more officers arrived at the scene, it took four to gain control of him. The man continued to scream and resist while in cuffs. Fire personnel were called in to assist in calming the man.

Both the man and the involved officer were transported to local hospitals for evaluation. Police stated the man didn't appear to have serious injuries. However, his family claim he was experiencing a serious mental health crisis and was confused.

In an effort to be as transparent as possible, the Auburn Police Department released the available officer body-worn camera footage.

The officer remains on administrative while the department conducts a full investigation into the incident.

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