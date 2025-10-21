PNW Braces for Flooding Rain and Several Feet of Mountain Snow
An atmospheric river is set to pound the PNW in the next several days, expected to bring EXTREMELY heavy rain and SEVERAL feet of SNOW to Washington and Oregon. This system could dump up to a foot of rain, which may cause flooding.
The National Weather Service Is Monitoring a Huge Developing System.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, heavy rain, high winds, and several feet of snow is expected to slam the PNW. Heavy snow is likely across the Cascades, as the snow-level drops to 3,500 feet.
The Heaviest Rainfall Is Expected to Occur Friday and Saturday.
Travel will likely be impacted by dangerous conditions. Heavy snow, rain, and wind will be concerning factors, especially in Western Washington, beginning late Thursday.
The threat of significant waves and high winds will impact beach-goers along the coast of Washington, Oregon, and Northern California. According to Fox Weather, snow accumulations could reach 2 feet or more in higher elevations.
