Astronauts Trained Here: Oregon Landmark Will Make You Feel Like You’re on the Moon.

Most of us who have been on this planet for any length of time have looked up at a full moon and wondered what it might be like to walk on its surface. We can only imagine by viewing pictures and videos taken by the handful of humans who have set foot on the moon’s surface. Well, I'm happy to report that there is a place on Earth that resembles the surface of the moon - so much so, that NASA sent astronauts to train there in 1964.

Photo: USFS - Astronaut in training 1964

Where is the Dee Wright Observatory?

The Dee Wright Observatory in Central Oregon is located between the towns of McKenzie River and Sisters off Highway 242. It sits 5,187 feet above sea level in the Cascade Range and presents onlookers an incredible 360-degree view of mountain tops and miles and miles of black lava rock – giving visitors the closest feeling to being on the moon without being on the moon.

Photo: US Forest Service

If you’re lucky enough to visit the observatory on a clear day, you’ll get a glimpse of Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Mt. Hood, and even Collier Glacier – the largest glacier in Oregon. Once you’re done exploring the observatory, take a hike on the Lava River National Recreation Trail located next to the observatory.

Photo: Getty/Canva

A trip to the Dee Wright Observatory from Tri-Cities will take you a little over 4 hours, so if you’re up to it, you could make it a day trip, but I guarantee you’ll be in so much awe of the landscape and views that you’ll want to get a room or find a campground for the night. Get all the details and other important visitor information from the United States Forest Service.

