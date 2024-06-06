Did you know Adopt a Shelter Cat Month is June?

The ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is encouraging the public to help shelter animals through adoption and fostering. June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, kicking off its Rescue Effect campaign.

I've adopted a few cats over the years, some of them from shelters. Let me tell you, they make the best pets. My current pets are rescues. And I know that my future pets will be rescues. Koko (above) is living her best life with Peaches, also a resue. We went to a local shelter and knew the minute we saw her, she was for us. We love Koko and Peaches immensely.

Shelters are FULL with 6.5 million dogs and cats entering into the system.

Only 4.8 million of these animals have been adopted. Shelters are working overtime to find lovig homes for too many animals in need. If you have it in your heart to open your home to a cat or kitten in need, this is the time. June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.

"When you adopt or foster an animal from a shelter, you make an impact that ripples throughout shelters nationwide and makes space for more animals in need—that's the Rescue Effect," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO.

The ASPCA works with local shelters to save and improve the lives of animals.

If you're not ready to adopt, consider fostering. This gives you a temporary companion and a rescued animal time away from the shelter, while makig more room for another animal in need of shelter space.

The need for adopting and fostering cats and dogs is never ending. Whatever you can do is so much appreciated.

