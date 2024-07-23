Richland’s Popular FREE Art In The Park Festival This Weekend
This weekend is definitely the busiest in Tri-Cities. Along with Water Follies, we have the 2024 Art in the Park Festival is happening Friday and Saturday at Howard Amon Park in Richland. This year marks the 73rd annual fundraiser for the Allied Arts Association.
Sponsored by STCU the FREE family friendly event is one of the 200 best shows in the nation, featuring more than 200 artists. Art in the Park is THE largest art festival in the Mid-Columbia Basin. Art in the Park hosts an annual attendance of over 70,000 people at the popular event.
Artists from all over the United States travel to showcase and sell their works.
Promising a one-of-a-kind art experience, Art in the Park will feature music from popular artists, live entertainment, gourmet food trucks, intractive art experiences, sculpture gardens, and mor. Go here for a complete listing of live music on the stage. Click here for more information about vendors and booths above.
Transportation to Art in the Park is provided by Ben Franklin Transit.
Fares are by donation to Howard Amon Park, with stops at
• The Uptown
• Knight Street Transit Center
• John Dam Plaza
• George Washington Way and Lee Boulevard
• RHS Fran Rish Stadium Parking Lot
**BFT will also provide afterparty transit to Ray's Golden Lion starting at 6 pm.**
Art in the Park runs from 8 am to 6 pm both Friday and Saturday at Howard Amon Park in Richland.
