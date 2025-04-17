Enjoying the sunshine and mild temperatures in Richland's Howard Amon Park is always a joy! Made even better during the mild temperatures this time of year.

If you haven't made it a point to stop into the Gallery in the Park at Howard Amon, now is a great time to experience the gallery during a special exhibition going on thru May 2nd.

Exhibition: "Line and Color" by Katherine Sylvan and Linda Ellis Andrews

Art Blooms by the River: Gallery in the Park at Howard Amon

'Join us for a colorful exhibition from Katherine Sylvan and Linda Ellis Andrews, featuring Sylvan’s fiber art and Andrews’ fused glass and cast bronze!'

Daily admission to the Gallery is FREE and open to all ages.

Beautiful art awaits at this fabulous location in our quaint town of Richland. Don't miss it!

Art serves as the vibrant pulse of a community, breathing life and color into shared spaces.

Art is more than just decoration; art in public spaces fosters a sense of belonging and collective identity, transforming ordinary locales into engaging cultural hubs.

It sparks dialogue, encourages interaction, and provides accessible avenues for emotional expression and intellectual stimulation, enriching the daily lives of residents and visitors alike.

Help support this fabulous exhibition and stop in today!

