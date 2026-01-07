Kennewick Police arrested a 16-year old student on Tuesday after a disturbance at Southridge High School.

The 16-year expelled student showed up to the school on Monday at about 10:50 am, where he got into an altercation with another student.

The KPD School Resource Officer (SRO) was on campus and arrived in under one minute from the time of being dispatched, but the expelled student had already left. The altercation took place near the street in front of the school and never entered the building. The SRO began investigating.

It was Determined the 16-Year Old Was Armed With a Knife During the Confrontation.

The suspect is also accused of making threats to other students over the weekend. The SRO developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for multiple felony charges, and Kennewick Police began searching for him.

At About 10:55 am on Tuesday, Officers and Detectives Located the Suspect.

The boy was found in the area of Canal and Buchanan Street where he entered an apartment. As Police contained the area, more resources were brought on the scene to assist, including a Kennewick K9 and a K9 from Pasco.

The Suspect Exited the Apartment Armed With a Knife Making Threats.

However, the suspect fled back inside the residence. For the next 45 minutes, Police attempted to get the suspect to surrender.

Those efforts paid off and about 12:15 PM the male exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident.

The Suspect Was Booked Into Benton Franklin Juvenile Detention on Multiple Charges.

• Assault 2nd Degree

• Threats to Kill

• Criminal Trespass

• Disruption of School Activities

• Weapons on School Property

More charges are likely.

