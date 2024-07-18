Is the rumor true? Are Firehouse Subs in Tri-Cities really closing?

Here is what I know. The first time I saw anything about this, was this past weekend on Facebook. My friend, weather guy Mike McCabe, for KEPR, posted a picture of his sub, salad, and text about Firehouse Subs closing at the end of the month.

Of course people inquired about it in the post. Mike responded that it may have something to do with the contract or agreement beteen Firehouse Subs and Jacksons.

How many Firehouse Subs are there in Tri-Cities?

There are 5 Firehouse Subs locations. They are located at Road 100, 4845 Broadmoor Boulevard in Pasco, Sunmarket Badger Canyon, at 10799 Ridgeline Drive in Kennewick, Sunmarket Jantz at 838 Uhling Road in Burbank, Horn Rapids at 2607 Kingsgate Way in Richland, and Sunmarket Belmont at 6255 Keene Road in West Richland.

On Tuesday, after work, I stopped by Firehouse Subs on Broadmoor Boulevard. They were open. So, I snapped a photo. Now, I wish I would've ordered a meatball sub. Maybe today. Rumor or speculation has it, that all locations will close by the end of the month.

Fast forward to today. As I was scrolling on social media, I saw the following post on Everything Tri-Cities Facebook:

I'll be making some calls to hunt down the latest. I remember how excited I was to learn of Firehouse Subs opening in Horn Rapids. That was back in 2020.

Note: After contacting one location, I spoke with a woman who informed me that employees were told of their fate last Friday. While she wasn't 100% certain, she believes that all 5 Firehouse Subs will be closing at the end of the month. Accordig to Google, Firehouse Subs in Burbank and West Richland are CLOSED.

