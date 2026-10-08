Attempted Murder Suspect Disappears From Umatilla County Courthouse
The Hermiston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a suspect convicted for attempted murder.
22-year-old Andres Gordillo of Umatilla Fled From Authorities on Wednesday
Gordillo was convicted of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Gordillo was arrested in 2025, accused of shooting a 49-year old man.
On October 7, 2026, Gordillo left the Umatilla County Courthouse in Hermiston just prior to receiving the conviction. Authorities believe he may have fled the immediate area.
Read More: Wanted Man Faces Burglary, Assault Charges in Kennewick Area
IMPORTANT PUBLIC SAFETY WARNING:
Do NOT approach, confront, or attempt to contact Andres Gordillo.
Andres Gordillo is described as:
• 5'07" tall
• Weighs approximately 150 pounds
• Has black hair and brown eyes
Gordillo was last seen driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu hatchback, with possible Oregon License plate number 129QLT.
If you have seen the suspect, or know his whereabouts, please call Umatilla County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 541-966-3651.
The Hermiston Police Department reminds residents that your safety is their priority. They urge you to:
Remain vigilant, avoid direct contact, and allow law enforcement to handle his apprehension.
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Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda