Amtrak Train Collides with Semi-Truck in Auburn, WA (VIDEO)

A truck driver and passenger are ok after an Amtrak train crashed into the semi-truck they were in. The two men made it out just SECONDS before the passenger train plowed into the cab. Witness video captured the impact of the crash (courtesy of SPFireBuffRailfan).

The Tragic Collision Occurred Saturday Morning At About 10:18.

According to Auburn Police, the truck driver made a wrong turn and the semi became stuck on the tracks, at B Street NW and 29th Street NW. Truck driver Chris Belizaire said they were following directions on a phone when they found themselves stuck between another truck and the tracks.

The train was carrying 157 passengers. No one was injured in the collision. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

