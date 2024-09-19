It’s True: America’s Worst Chocolate is Sold in Washington

How can it be? The worst chocolate EVER is sold in Washington? To be totally honest, it's available everywhere. As a child, I absolutely LOVED chocolate. Only, the good stuff, though. To this day, I'm somewhat of a chocalate snob.

The Whitman's Sampler Was Always Favored Gift to Give at the Holidays

Growing up in Minnesota, my father always gifted my mom the Whitman's Sampler at Christmas. Of course, it was shared with us. I always prayed to get an inside of caramel or chocolate. Somehow, I always ended up with a different flavor, maple, orange, or raspberry. Yuck! My cousin showed me how to put the chocolate back together by smushing it together and place it back in the wrapper, thinking, "no one would know." Did you do this?

Fast forward to today, I still LOVE chocolate. And,would NEVER place a bit into chocolate back together for someone else to sample.

There's a report by 24/7 Wall Street listing 8 chocolate brands to avoid. According to the report, these brands are accused of unethical business practices. The report points out one company.

A 2023 CBS investigation found that children as young as five years old were working in the Mars supply chain in Ghana in dangerous and deadly conditions.

All the Chocolate Brands Listed in the Report Are My Favorites

It's my hope that these major brands will change their practices. I once lived in Pennsylvania, near Hershey Chocolate World. It was a magical place to visit and reminded me of the original film Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

