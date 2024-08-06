Urgent! Critical Blood Shortage In WA & OR, Can You Donate?

The American Red Cross has issued a blood shortage emergency. Can you donate?

As Washington, Oregon and the entire nation are facing face dangerous heat, and heads out for final summer travel plans, donors are needed to replenish the blood supply. The Red Cross national blood supply has fallen by more than 25%.

Blood Donors Of All Types, Especially Type O Are Urged To Give As Soon As Possible

Heat has impacted more than 100 blood drives the past month, and contributed to a shortfall of more than 19,000 blood donations. At the same time, the need for life-saving blood products is still strong.

All Blood Is Needed, However, O Positive And Negative Are Especially In Demand

“It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care.”

The American Red Cross is working with hospitals to meet the needs of patients, but, they can't do it alone. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767).

Make An appointment Through August 31, 2024 To Receive An Amazon Gift Card

As a thank-you, those who give blood, platelets, or plasma through August 31st, 2024, will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email. For details, go here.

