So, the days are short and dark and you’re feeling blah. What to do? what to do? Well, why not take a road trip? Yes, it’s a bit of a drive from the Tri-Cities but the experience will be worth it!

What is and where is the Homestead Hot Spring Crater?

The Homestead Crater (also known as the Utah Crater) is a bee-hive-shaped geothermal hot spring located in Midway, Utah on the Homestead Resort. The limestone dome was formed over approximately 10,000 years through the deposition of mineral-rich water heated by the Earth’s interior.

What can you do at the Homestead Crater?

The average temperature of the hot spring is between 90 and 96 degrees, making it the perfect spot for a swim, a soak, a paddle, or scuba diving. Yes, scuba diving! The crater is very popular among the scuba diving community – from the experienced diver to novice – the warm water and 65-foot depth make it one of the top warm water diving locations in America! Don’t know how to dive? No worries, you can get certified during your visit.

What is there to do after I’m done soaking in the crater?

The town of Midway is charming any time of year and has a variety of accommodations available to enhance your road trip - from mountain resorts to bed and breakfasts. If you visit between December and February you can experience the Midway Ice Castles - also located on the Homestead Resort. The Ice Castles are handmade by local artists and decorated with thousands of lights! You'll walk through tunnels, sit on thrones, and see amazing sculptures and castles!

How do I get to the Homestead Crater Hot Spring from Tri-Cities?

Like I said, it’s a day’s drive from Tri-Cities – approximately 10 hours – add lunch and restroom breaks and you’re looking at 11 hours and 15 minutes - leave at 6 am and be there before 6 pm! From the Tri-Cities, you’ll drive through Oregon and Idaho before entering Utah. Directions are very simple - take I-82 West and then East on I-84 nearly the entire way! Book a room at a local hotel in advance and when you arrive you can relax, get some dinner, and prepare to experience the warm waters of the crater. Reservations are required to access the Crater and there is a fee. Check out the YouTube video from the VOYAGER below