Amazing Cliff Jumping-Spots in Washington Aren’t for the Faint of Heart

Cliff diving isn’t for the faint of heart – it requires research. You should know the local laws and rules, the surroundings, and the water depth. Meaning, don't risk it - get in the water and check the depth for yourself. Lastly, you should be of sound mind (sober). Friends don't let friends cliff-jump drunk.

If you have the patience to fully investigate and assess the risk in the area - then you might consider jumping off a cliff into the water. Here are just a few of the amazing cliff-jumping spots in Washington State.

Diablo Lake

Getty-Canva Getty-Canva loading...

Diablo Lake is located inside the beautiful North Cascades National Park. The waters are clear, deep, and cold, and the setting, as expected in the Pacific Northwest, is absolutely stunning.

Crescent Lake

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Cliff diving or not, Crescent Lake in the Olympic Peninsula is a must-visit site – put it on your bucket list to spend a few days to get the full experience. Like Diablo Lake, Crescent Lake is deep (very deep) and it has mystery and lore lurking at the bottom. The setting will take your breath away.

Franklin Falls

Getty-Canva Getty-Canva loading...

Don’t let the beauty of Franklin Falls distract you from checking the depth of the water. The waterfall spills into a pool below and depending on the time of year the depth changes.

Deception Pass

Getty-Canva Getty-Canva loading...

Cliff diving in Deception Pass Park can be, well, deceiving. Tides, currents, and weather all impact conditions. Deception Pass Park between Whidbey Island and Fidalgo Island in Washington is over 4100 acres and has over 100,000 feet of salt and fresh water shoreline with cliffs galore.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, jumping off a cliff into water isn’t considered completely safe - ever - no matter how experienced someone is, there’s always a risk. Do your due diligence and know the conditions. Never jump on a dare, drunk, or on a whim. And, have a great summer!

These Magical Treehouses in Washington Are the Perfect Romantic Getaway If you're looking to unplug and get away from it all, these beautiful treehouses near Seattle will do the trick. These are just a few of the treehouses you can book at Treehouse Point