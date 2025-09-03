Beach goers at a popular beach in Washington state got quite a shock last week, as a rare alligator snapping turtle was found to be lurking under a dock.

The Bizarre Discovery Was Made at Juanita Beach Park in Kirkland.

Thank goodness for the fearless, lifeguard, Dani, who managed to safely remove the creature from the water. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the alligator snapping turtle is the largest freshwater turtle in the United States. It is NOT native to Washington state.

The alligator snapping turtle stands out due to its prehistoric appearance and massive size.

The Snapping Turtle Is Considered to Be One of the Most Dangerous in the World.

The alligator snapping turtle is given its common name because of its immensely powerful jaws and distinct ridges on its shell that are similar in appearance to the rough, ridged skin of an alligator.

Alligator Snapping Turtles Can Grow to Monstrous Sizes.

While adult males can grow to be 29 inches in length, and weigh up to 249 pounds, adult females can reach a length of up to 22 inches and weigh up to 62 pounds.

Their shells have three rows of spikes giving them a prehistoric appearance. They have a long tail and muscular legs with webbed toes and long, pointed claws. Pointed, fleshy projections surround their eyes on the sides of their huge heads.

This is why you'll NEVER find me swimming in a lake, river, or ANY body of water, for that matter. You can find me in a pool, hot tub, or a bath tub.

