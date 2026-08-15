Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife troopers removed an alligator that was being kept as a pet from a home in Gresham.

Fish & Wildlife Troopers Transferred the Alligator to a Reptile Sanctuary

The alligator was found to be living in an aquarium inside an apartment. OSP said troopers were made aware of the illegal pet and worked with veterinarians to safely secure the reptile.

With assistance from veterinarians with the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the alligator was safely secured and transported to an approved reptile sanctuary.

Possession of Alligators Is Illegal in Oregon except for Specific Exceptions

It's not known how long the alligator was kept in the apartment or whether its owner will face any citations or charges.

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This Is Not the First Time an Alligator Was Found in an Oregon Home

In February, 2024, Oregon State Police seized an alligator found living in a Springfield home. The alligator named Attila was a family pet for 13 years. Attila lived in the backyard and enjoyed an outdoor pool during the summer. When winter arrived, the alligator would go inside for shelter and warm up under a heat lamp.

The Family Surrendered the Pet After They Learned Possession Was Prohibited

Attila was transferred to a reptile facility in Corvallis, Brad's World Reptiles, to live out the rest of his life.

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