Artificial Intelligence is getting increasingly difficult to detect as each day goes by. I'm embarrassed to admit, that I've forwarded several false posts to others, because I couldn't recognize they were fake. It appears that I'm not the only one, who's fallen victim to AI.

The WA State Department of Financial Institutions is Warning Investors About AI Scams

Articicial Intelligence is becoming increasingly popular to mislead and manipulate investors. As AI is used more and more, the threat of being duped is on the rise.

“It’s more important than ever for investors to recognize the warning signs of fraud and understand how AI is being used to deceive,” DFI Director Charlie Clark said. “Investors are their own first line of defense. By pausing, thinking critically, and doing your research, you can avoid falling victim to AI-driven scams.”

The Scams Are Becoming Increasingly More Difficult to Detect

Scammers are using AI with phony voices, emails, and texts to trick you into providing sensitive information. At some point, the scammers are able to seize control of your fnancial or social media accounts.

Steps to Protect Yourself From Investment Fraud

• Verify registration: Verify that the individual or firm is registered to sell investments.

• Check for warnings: Look up alerts or enforcement actions from DFI's securities division.

• Understand the technology: Learn how AI tools are used.

• Report suspicious activity: File a complaint to report scams or suspected financial exploitation.

To learn more about scams reported in WA State, visit DFI's Investment Scam Tracker.

