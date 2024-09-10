AI-Generated Resumes: a Risky Choice for Washingtonians

In today's professional world, AI technology is often recommended for using tools to help us write and craft proposals, deals, and reports. Tools such as ChatGPT can often assist us with awesome results, IF you're skilled at programming the technological tool.

Is It Wise to Use AI to Produce Your Resume?

According to the experts at Resume.jo, who commissioned a survey of 3,000 hiring managers, over one-third (39%) of Washington managers automatically disregard AI generated resumes.

“AI-generated content often contains tell-tale signs, such as overly polished or excessively detailed cover letters, and HR professionals now have access to sophisticated tools that easily identify such content,” says Resume.io career expert, Amanda Augustine.

Personally, I'm NOT a fan of using AI. I think this is because I haven't perfected the art of using the tools efficiently. Sure, I've used it on occasion. I admit that I'm intimidated by ChatGPT. However, I'm also amazed. I've discussed AI with several people. Most tell me they use it regularly, and have come to rely on it professionally. But would they use it to craft a resume?

78% of managers would prefer a poorly written but authentic resume over a perfectly written AI-generated one.

“Authenticity in job applications is more valued than perfection,” Augustine adds. “Employers are looking for genuine candidates, not just flawless prose.”

The Resume.jo survey also revealed that 62% of managers believe that companies should have policies in place requiring job candidates to disclose if their resume was AI-generated. What are your thoughts?

