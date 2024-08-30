Exciting: AAA Celebrating 120 Year Birthday in Washington

AAA Washington turns 120 this year and is celebrating its anniversary in major ways! As a thank-you to its 1.2 million members, AAA Washington is expanding current memberships some new benefits and perks at NO additioal cost.

AAA Washington was founded 120 years ago by a group of Washingtonians obsessed with making everyday life better through safer mobility, investment in our communities and appreciation for the unique beauty of our region," said Heather Snavely, President and CEO of AAA Washington. "Fast forward to today, and that hasn't changed — how we bring it to life for our members has. AAA Everyday Membership captures the spirit of that early purpose through daily perks and exclusive offers that not only celebrate the best of the Pacific Northwest but make everyday life better."

AAA Washington has supported communities all across the state including:

• School Safety Patrol program

• Soap for Hope™ toiletry fundraiser

• Batteries to Branches™ battery recycling campaign

AAA Washington was founded in 1904 as a not-for-profit in Bellevue.

Satellite offices are located in Vancouver, and Coer d'Alene. Fleet centers are located across Washington in Seattle, Spokane, and Vancouver.

Members of AAA Washington use its services for automotive, travel, and more.

Members receive discounts and rewards at various businesses. As a member of AAA, I've planned vacations (a Mexican Riviera cruise), and mapped out several roadtrips to various destinations. My husband is fan of old-school road maps. One of the benefits, is having an agent assist you with the best travel route. I LOVE AAA and have been a member since 2003. Oh! Have you seen the new AAA Washington spokesperson?

