Who doesn't love a great road trip? I'd rather drive than fly any day! I love to pack up my dogs (and sometimes my horses) and take off to explore the exceptional beauty of the incredible Pacific Northwest.

You don't have to travel far to experience some of the most beautiful places in the world!

Washington State is filled with a diverse array of lush mountainous terrain, desert plains, rolling hills, and glistening beaches and lakes. I dream of days when I can retire and have the freedom to spend more time exploring the vast number of incredible places we have to visit, not far from us.

Within 3.5 hours of Seattle, you can witness for yourself some of the most beautiful and scenic places in the world! I came across an Instagram post with a video showing a number of these places. I see this, and I can hardly contain myself from just packing up a few things and taking off to see them for myself.

Some of the places mentioned I have been to, but there are so many more! A person could spend their whole life just inside Washington State and never run out of amazing places to see and experience.

Hiking through some of these areas that are higher elevations has been some of the most breathtaking views I've ever seen. It's almost unreal. If you aren't an avid hiker or don't feel comfortable in the higher elevations, don't worry. There are still so many amazing places to visit that you can drive right into.

2. Lower Lewis River Falls in Gifford Pinchot. I've hiked this one but want to return!

3. Maple Pass Loop North Cascades

4. Nachez Peak Loop Trail-Yakima County I've hiked this but want to go back again, it's amazing!

5 Surprise Lake in Conrad Meadows, I've ridden my horse to this lake and have always wanted to return!

6. Ruby Beach Olympic National Forest

7. Bonney Lakem WA

Check out this Video on the Instagram post with lots more great ideas for road trips!

