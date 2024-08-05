I've been driving by this empty 7-Eleven for years, now. When will someone take it over? Why hasn't anyone moved in?

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

Often, I get the opportunity to ponder this, when I am shopping at Walker's Furniture & Mattress in Kennewick. I also reminisce about the good times of my childhood getting slurpees. Back then, there were just two flavors, cherry and Coke.

Remember when Kennewick's 7-Eleven was the 'Slurpee King of the World'?

7-Eleven Kicks Off Slurpee All Access Chill With Austin Mahone Larry Marano loading...

The last news I read about this 7-Eleven, was in September of 2023. Firefighters extinguished a couch fire outside the building at 3606 West Clearwater Avenue. At one time, this same 7-Eleven earned the title of Slurpee King because the store sold more slurpees in 2007 than any store in the nation. Then a year later, the store took the World title. What an accomplishment!

How has it gone from being a popular convenience store to simply an empty building?

I can't be the only person who wonders about this. I've always thought, what a great location it is. I was sad when I learned it was shutting down for good in 2021. I just assumed someone else would purchase it, and keep it a 7-Eleven. I was wrong.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

Get our free mobile app

A few years ago, we asked, "Why hasn't anyone moved in, yet?" We also asked online, about what businesses you would like to see in the empty building. We received quite a few ideas. And still, today, the former 7-Eleven building in Kennewick sits empty.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

I'd like 7-Eleven back. What about you?

60 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

14 Roadside Oddities You Must Visit in Washington State and Oregon Take a road trip and check out these roadside oddities that might surprise you Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals