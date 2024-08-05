Who’s Moving Into the Former 7-Eleven Building in Kennewick?
I've been driving by this empty 7-Eleven for years, now. When will someone take it over? Why hasn't anyone moved in?
Often, I get the opportunity to ponder this, when I am shopping at Walker's Furniture & Mattress in Kennewick. I also reminisce about the good times of my childhood getting slurpees. Back then, there were just two flavors, cherry and Coke.
Remember when Kennewick's 7-Eleven was the 'Slurpee King of the World'?
The last news I read about this 7-Eleven, was in September of 2023. Firefighters extinguished a couch fire outside the building at 3606 West Clearwater Avenue. At one time, this same 7-Eleven earned the title of Slurpee King because the store sold more slurpees in 2007 than any store in the nation. Then a year later, the store took the World title. What an accomplishment!
How has it gone from being a popular convenience store to simply an empty building?
I can't be the only person who wonders about this. I've always thought, what a great location it is. I was sad when I learned it was shutting down for good in 2021. I just assumed someone else would purchase it, and keep it a 7-Eleven. I was wrong.
A few years ago, we asked, "Why hasn't anyone moved in, yet?" We also asked online, about what businesses you would like to see in the empty building. We received quite a few ideas. And still, today, the former 7-Eleven building in Kennewick sits empty.
I'd like 7-Eleven back. What about you?
