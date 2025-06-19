Admittedly, there are two movies that terrified me as a child and forever held me captive to irrational fears!

Psycho and JAWS! OMG! I grew up in Santa Cruz, California, and used to surf until I saw JAWS... I can almost hear the movie sound effect dun dun...dun...dun as the shark stalks its prey.

JAWS celebrates fifty years on June 20th.

Fifty years ago today, on June 20, 1975, Steven Spielberg's Jaws forever changed cinema and instilled a primal fear of the ocean in generations.

Now, half a century later, the iconic thriller is being celebrated with a series of events, culminating in a special anniversary broadcast and a full array of activities on Martha's Vineyard, its spiritual home.

NBC will air a three-hour presentation of Jaws at 8 p.m. ET, featuring a rare introduction from Steven Spielberg himself.

For those who prefer to stream, Jaws and its sequels are also available on Peacock, ensuring fans can revisit Amity Island from the comfort of their homes.

A theatrical re-release is even planned for August 29th, offering a chance to experience the blockbuster on the big screen once more.

Martha's Vineyard, where much of the film was shot, is bustling with celebratory events.

The Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center will host a screening of "Jaws at 50: The Definitive Inside Story," followed by an after-party at the historic Harbor View Hotel, where the cast and crew resided during filming.

The Martha's Vineyard Museum is featuring "Jaws at 50: A Deeper Dive" exhibit throughout the summer, offering a fascinating look behind the scenes, alongside guided and self-guided tours of filming locations.

Celebrity appearances, including by actor Richard Dreyfuss (Matt Hooper), are also expected.

The island will also host live music, beach games, food vendors, and more, creating a true "Amity Island" homecoming.

Beyond the official events, Jaws -themed merchandise, from posters to clothing and collectibles, is being released, allowing fans to mark this milestone.

Check out the movie trailer and revisit your fears of sharks!

https://youtu.be/U1fu_sA7XhE?si=klz4lGsVPtVv7DbE

