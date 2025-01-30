50 Sodas (Pop) Now Discontinued and Gone Forever in Washington
Growing up in the Midwest, it was always a treat when my dad would take us to the "pop" store. At Viking Soda in South Saint Paul, we would get our favorite pop.
The Flavors Were Basic, Grape, Cola, Orange, Strawberry, Cream Soda, and More.
Grapefruit Soda was like Squirt, only a bit stronger. They also had diet versions. It was kind of like the Pic-A-Pop stores. (Remember them?) You could get soda or pop at a fraction of the cost of the brand name beverages. We had a special fridge in the basement just for our favorite pop. When we had company, everyone got their favorite flavor. It's funny, how soda can bring back so many memories.
Who Knew My Brother Would End a Life-Long Career Retiring From Coca-Cola?
Tab was one of my all-time favorite sodas. It was my go-to soda years ago. And, it was distributed by Coca-Cola. Did you know it was retired in 2020?
Years later, when I lived in the South, everyone I knew referred to soda as "a Coke." I remember when a friend ordered an orange-coke at a restaurant. Made me laugh.
Whether You Call It Soda, Pop, Or, "a Coke", We All Have Or Had Our Favorites.
What I wouldn't give for a Tab today! The big names, the really well-liked sodas have stood the test of time. One of my other favorites, RC Cola, isn't in the top ten sodas ranked by popularity. Some sodas haven't fared as well.
50 Sodas You'll Never Find in Washington Again
Let us know if any of your favorites aren't on the list.
50 Discontinued Soda Pops
