Sunday, June 15th, is Father's Day. And, while you are racking your brain, determined to find something new and exciting to do for your Dad, you should know that recent research indicates Dads want GIFT Cards.

Now that sounds boring, right?

Dad wants to shop for things for himself at Lowe's or Home Depot or a clothing store and get something he's sure he'll enjoy!

No matter how hard we try, we really don't always nail it with the right gift for Dad..

Now, aside from gift cards, it's surprising but true that dads often enjoy getting flowers on their special day.

Gift certificates for spa treatments and massages are also a great idea for Dads!.

Maybe Dad would like a lesson of some sort to try something new that he's always wanted to try, like Horseback riding, Kayaking, or Dancing.

Dad would love to get some grilling accessories for his outdoor DIY kitchen!

Grilling with Dad Canva loading...

That's not to say every Dad likes to grill. But only you know the unique things your father enjoys, and hopefully, you can find something fun to do or give your dad for his special day!

Lots of Dad's Golf, so golf-related items might be a hit!

The main thing is getting together with family to celebrate Dad and let him know how much you appreciate him and all he does for the family.

So, to reiterate the 5 things dads most want for Father's Day...Here is your list:

1. Gift Cards (Lowe's Home Depot, Golf Shops, Clothing Stores)

2. Flowers, Plants for the Yard or Home Office.

3. Spa Treatments or Massages, Hair Cuts and Styles.

4. Sports Accessories or Lessons for a new activity never done before.

5. New Grill or grilling accessories.

Whether you're grilling outside or gathering inside in the AC, make all your best dishes and goodies, and if you're feeling extra creative, try making some homemade popsicles!

