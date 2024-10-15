Here are five ghost stories of actual encounters with paranormal entities near Tri-Cities. The first story was featured in a Ghost Hunter TV series. Maybe you've visited one of these locations. One thing is for sure, if you ever stay or play at one of these places, you'll have a haunted story to bring with you.

St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Prosser

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Prosser, Washington is so haunted it has been featured on the TV series Ghost Hunters (Season 3, Episode 16, “Houses of the Holy”). The ghost of a young boy appears and leaves small footprints burnt into the wood floor. Witnesses report the smell of burning wood. Here’s one man’s account of his experience after sleeping in a guest room at the church in 2017. He claims to have heard "what sounded like children playing throughout the house during the daylight hours, then running up and down the upstairs hallway while I was trying to sleep." In an attempt to perhaps impress his friend, Deb, this reviewer says he issued a challenge to the ghost by sleeping with the closet door open. He continues by saying "I woke up to see the dark figure of a man standing in the walk-in closet doorway. He raised his arms and flicked his hands in my direction." If that wasn't scary enough, he says he woke up covered in spiders.

Phi Delta Theta House, Whitman College, Walla Walla

There wasn’t much information about this apparent haunting of the Phi Delta Theta House at Whitman College in Walla Walla, but the house itself looks kind of creepy. Some say it’s been home to the “Blue Man” ghost for many years. Blue Man was a former resident of the house and is known for making appearances in a bedroom on the 2nd floor. Witnesses say he’s a friendly ghost.

Milton Freewater Golf Course Has a Country Music Ghost

Casper’s cousin must live at the Milton Freewater Golf Course because those who have encountered the ghost at the course say he’s friendly and likes to tickle the wait staff and visitors. According to witnesses he’s tall and skinny and glides quickly past employees around the kitchen area, "he locks the front door after people leave and selects music on the jukebox, without any money going in to start the songs. Also, the songs he picks are not songs that are installed on the machine". "I believe he is a Country Western Fan". The witness goes on to explain, "I would call BS on this sort of thing, but what is happening appears to be real".

Pendleton Underground

The Pendleton Underground is kind of a creepy place to begin with, so the thought of someone having a paranormal experience in tunnels underground isn’t that surprising. Part of Pendleton Underground is still open for tours and the ghost that supposedly inhabits the underground was a Chinese immigrant. There have been many reports of sightings and strange experiences like this one, "I took a quick picture of the meat freezer. When I looked at the picture later, there was a bizarre white string hanging from the ceiling close to me; yet there was nothing hanging there when I took the picture". The witness goes on to share a second experience about being scratched on the arm and doesn't recall every leaning or bumping into anything, "I remember my arm began to sting when we were below and when we came up, I had a three-inch scratch".

Red Lion Inn Pendleton

The ghost stories experienced at the Red Lion Inn in Pendleton have some of the creepiest experiences of the haunted places in Eastern Washington. The ghost is said to be that of a former employee who committed suicide in 2006. Reportedly, the man has been seen wandering the halls and playing various pranks on overnight guests as reported by this witness, "We stayed there for only a few hours. We saw a tall black shadow figure in our room, and then something tugged very hard on my blanket...it was creepy".

This story is also from the Red Lion Inn Pendleton. “I stayed in room 335, I woke up at approximately 1 am to something pushing on my chest, I then watched the bathroom light go on and off". The witness fell back asleep and woke later with a numb arm and the sound of someone walking back and forth in the room, "definitely really creepy, I probably slept 2 hours the entire night".

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, you can’t deny that these people had experiences they could not explain. Keep scrolling for more paranormal stories.