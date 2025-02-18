40 Discontinued Cereals People Used to Love in Washington State

Canva Canva loading...

Much like soda brings great memories of my childhood, cereal does the same. For me, Saturday mornings and sugary cereals went together like peanut butter & jelly. I remember my very favorite cereal was Quisp. The mascot was a pink alien with a propeller on his head.

The Quaker Oats Company produced the favorite until the late 70s. Quisp returned to grocery stores in 2012. A quick Google search found it at Kroger. I had no idea!

A close 2nd, was Post Sugar Crisp, you know...the one with Sugar Bear. Whatever happened to Sugar Bear and Sugar Crisp?

The popular cereal went through many name changes. From Super Sugar Crisp, to Super Golden Crisp, and finally, just Golden Crisp.

I'm sure all kids in the 70s woke up to cartoons on Saturday mornings paired with their favorite cereals. Nothing was better than Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! and Josie and the Pussycats with a bowl of Quisp.

The Commercials Were Fantastic. Remember Kix? Kid Tested, Mother Approved...

Although, My Favorite TV Commercial for Cereal Has to Be for Life Cereal.

Kellogg is a big name in the cereal industry. From Corn Flakes to Frosted Flakes, and Fruit Loops, W.K. Kellog founded the company in 1906. The journey continues.

Some cereals have stood the test of time, like Life Cereal, Cap'n Crunch, and so many others. Some cereals have not. Take a look at some of the Kellogg's brand cereals that are no longer with us. Surely, some of these have a special place in your heart.

