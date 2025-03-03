4.5 Quake Rocks Washington: What You Need to Know

A 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Monday Morning Near Friday Harbor.

According to reports, the quake took place near the town of Olga, 6 miles east of Orcas Island, at 5:02 am. People across western Washington felt the shake in Bothell, Bellingham, Mt. Vernon, and Everett. Folks in Vancouver B.C. also felt the earthquake, which is typical for the area. No injuries or damages were reported. According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network:

According to the Washington Military Department Emergency Management Division:

Washington, especially the Puget Sound basin, has a history of frequent earthquakes. More than 1,000 earthquakes occur in the state each year. A dozen or more are strong enough that people feel ground shaking. Occasionally, earthquakes cause damage. The state experienced at least 20 damaging events in the last 125 years.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) provides the latest information on earthquakes worldwide. From magnitude to location, you can see where the latest shaking is taking place. More than 6,800 people reported feeling the tremor from as far away as Portland, OR.

