The Wait Is Over: Pasco Announces Popular Taco Crawl Dates

Who's hungry for Tacos? I wait for this Popular Event Every Year!

The 2025 Pasco Taco Crawl will run from April 18th through May 3rd. What better way to get to know the area than with delicious tacos?

How Many Taco Establishments Are Taking Part in This Year's Event?

There are 20 different taco businesses participating in the 2025 Pasco Taco Crawl.

Ticket Booklets Are Available Through Eventbrite.

Ticket voucher booklets are good for 20 tacos. The booklets are $35 pus fees. Prices increase to $40 on April 9th. You can pick up your booklet in Downtown Pasco on April 18th at 11 am, and begin enjoying.

Between April 18th and May 3rd, visit the 20 Pasco taco vendors. Enjoy your tacos. Make good tasting notes so you can vote for the Best Taco in Pasco 2025!

Votes for the Best Taco in Pasco must be made by May 3rd at 3pm. The winner will be announced on Facebook on may 4th. The 2024 winner of the Best Taco in Pasco was Trejo's Mexican Restaurant.

This was a three-peat for Trejo's, as they also won the title in 2019 & 2021.

All proceeds from the Pasco Taco Crawl benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

