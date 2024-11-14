Something cool to look forward to, would be a fabulous first day, FREE hike, right?

You're not alone in feeling that 2024 flew by. Can you believe 2025 is just weeks away? How do you plan to bring in 2025? Allow me to extend an invitation to you, from Washington State Parks. January 1st is a Discover Pass FREE day. There's NO parking fee on state recreation lands.

What a refreshing way to bring in a new year, with a First Day Hike!

Last January 1st, 50 First Day Hikes were hosted by Washington State Parks all around the state. More than 1,700 people celebrated the New Year in the outdoors. About 2,907 miles were covered from walking, pedaling, snowshoeing, and even kayacking all arond the state.

First Day Hikes is a FREE nationwide Program in all 50 states.

The program encourages people to celebrate with healthy fun, by getting outside and experiencing nature. Exercise is part of it.

Tips for Beginner Hikers:

• Choose a shorter hike. Under 5 miles with minimum cimbing is good.

• Train in advance...Build up to your target distance by adding an extra mile or two each week.

• Eat and drink. Before you start the hike, dink plenty of water, and eat some carbs or protein.

Cold weather is usually a concern. Participants are advised to dress warm, in layers. In case of severe weather, some hikes may be cancelled, while others WILL go on.

Washington State Parks has the complete listing of First Day Hikes here. (Scroll down)

