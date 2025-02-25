17-Year-Old Arrested by Kennewick Police for Armed Robbery

A 17-year-old armed robbery suspect is in custody after allegedly robbing a coffee shop.

Kennewick Police were dispatched to the Wake Up Call Coffee Shop on Carmichael Street just after 5:30 am on Tuesday.

The suspect entered the business through the drive-up window. After brandishing a firearm, the suspect took cash from the business. A coffee shop employee pointed her own legal weapon at the suspect, warning him to "Go away." After the employee fired one round, the suspect fled from the building. The suspect took off in a stolen vehicle stolen earlier out of Richland.

Through Teamwork, and Investigation, Detectives Were Able to Identify the Suspect.

Patrol Officers, Major Crimes Detectives, Criminal Apprehension Team Detectives, and a Crime Analyst immediately worked together to identify the suspect as a juvenile living in Pasco. Patrol officers located the stolen vehicle ditched in East Kennewick later in the day. Pasco Police located the suspect during a traffic stop at 14th and Henry STreet.

The Suspect Was Booked Into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.

The juvenile suspect faces multiple charges, including Robbery in the first degree, Assault in the first degree, Burglary in the first degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He also faces charges for a robbery case in Pasco.

Kennewick Police Detectives are continuing their investigation with search warrants and additional follow-up. They were able to identify and apprehend the suspect in less than 12 hours from the time of the robbery.

