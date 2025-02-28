13 Items NEVER to Buy at a Washington Dollar Store

If You're Anything Like Me, You Love a Good Bargain!

And, if you're anything like me, you dislike throwing good money away on cheap products.

Some items just aren't worth a good price. I love shopping at dollar stores. We're lucky to have more than a few in Tri-Cities.

Have You Ever Made a Bad Purchase at a Washington Dollar Store?

I'm guilty as charged. I always buy batteries at the dollar store. And guess what? We use A LOT of batteries, because they don't last as long. It's the same with light bulbs. For whatever reason, I can't stand paying more than $5 for a light bulb. I'm the same way with soda. I remember when a 2-liter bottle was 99 cents or less. Does this make me stingy?

These Days, Not Everything at the Dollar Store is 99-Cents or Less.

I can do some serious damage at a so-called Dollar Store. I still love perusing the aisles for name-brand bargains. However, experts say there are some items one should NEVER purchase at a dollar store.

I have been known to purchase Halloween make-up at the dollar store, or cheap props for a party, like helium balloons. Sometimes, I've purchased napkins. What the heck? They're just used once and thrown away. Is there anything else you would NEVER purchase at a dollar store? Feel free to answer on our app.

One Time, I Purchased "Luxury" Eyeglass Cleaner at a Dollar Store. 💯

It was one of my BEST purchases ever. You know I LOVE a bargain!

