13 Items NEVER to Buy at a Washington Dollar Store
If You're Anything Like Me, You Love a Good Bargain!
And, if you're anything like me, you dislike throwing good money away on cheap products.
READ MORE: The Great Debate: Is WA State Ending Daylight Saving Time?
Some items just aren't worth a good price. I love shopping at dollar stores. We're lucky to have more than a few in Tri-Cities.
Have You Ever Made a Bad Purchase at a Washington Dollar Store?
I'm guilty as charged. I always buy batteries at the dollar store. And guess what? We use A LOT of batteries, because they don't last as long. It's the same with light bulbs. For whatever reason, I can't stand paying more than $5 for a light bulb. I'm the same way with soda. I remember when a 2-liter bottle was 99 cents or less. Does this make me stingy?
These Days, Not Everything at the Dollar Store is 99-Cents or Less.
I can do some serious damage at a so-called Dollar Store. I still love perusing the aisles for name-brand bargains. However, experts say there are some items one should NEVER purchase at a dollar store.
13 Items You Should NEVER Buy at a Washington Dollar Store
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva
I have been known to purchase Halloween make-up at the dollar store, or cheap props for a party, like helium balloons. Sometimes, I've purchased napkins. What the heck? They're just used once and thrown away. Is there anything else you would NEVER purchase at a dollar store? Feel free to answer on our app.
One Time, I Purchased "Luxury" Eyeglass Cleaner at a Dollar Store. 💯
It was one of my BEST purchases ever. You know I LOVE a bargain!
13 Popular Foods Gone Forever From Washington Stores
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
30 Stores We Wish Were Still at Kennewick’s Columbia Center Mall
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals