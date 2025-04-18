13 Foods People Eat in Washington That &#8216;Secretly&#8217; Contain Insects

13 Foods People Eat in Washington That 'Secretly' Contain Insects

Would You Ever Consume Chocolate Covered Crickets or Grasshoppers?

I've seen them at various trade shows and thought, "What the heck?" But, no, honestly, it's a "hard NO!" for me. I did purchase a bag, and watched my co-worker try them. He loved them.

After a quick search online, I see that there is, indeed, a market for edible insects and chocolate covered insects.

You can purchase them on Amazon. They're supposed to be a great source of
protein. I am totally surprised at all the options available. From ant candy to worm snacks, and lollipops the variety of what's available is incredible. Have you ever tried dehydrated grasshoppers?

Did You Know the Average Person Consumes More than Pound of Insects Per Year?

According to the Scientific American, on average, we all consume one to two pounds of insects in our foods EVERY year without even knowing it. Don't worry! The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allows a small amount of various critters in our foods. It's IMPOSSIBLE to get them all out.

There are many foods that you probably already have in your kitchen today that may contain insects. Check out the list. Some of the items may surprise you! Will you change your diet knowing that these items may have insects crawling in them?

13 Foods You Eat Regularly that May 'Secretly' Contain Insects

