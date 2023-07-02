125 Acres and Growing, Massive Fire in Gorge Threatening Hundreds of Homes
As of 4:30 p.m. July 2, 2023
According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, a large fire continues to burn near Underwood and Cook, Washington (just west of White Salmon/Hood River) and is spreading rapidly.
Up to 100 or more homes could be in the fire's path and Level 3 evacuation orders are in place for Cook and Underhill Road under the direction of the Skamania County Sheriff.
The fire's cause is unknown at this time and is under investigation. If you plan to travel through the Gorge avoid Washington Highway 14. Take I-84 on the Oregon side.
This Hike in the Columbia River Gorge is a Must Experience
The Labyrinth to Coyote Wall Loop. It runs 6.7 miles with an elevation gain of 1,489 feet. It features a waterfall, lava tube, rock formations, and incredible views. It’s heavily trafficked with hikers and mountain bikers on weekends and dogs are welcome on a leash. Beware, you’ll need good hiking shoes as a good portion of the trail is very rocky. It’s open all year round, but the experts recommend day use from March to November.