125 Acres and Growing, Massive Fire in Gorge Threatening Hundreds of Homes

As of 4:30 p.m. July 2, 2023

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, a large fire continues to burn near Underwood and Cook, Washington (just west of White Salmon/Hood River) and is spreading rapidly.

Up to 100 or more homes could be in the fire's path and Level 3 evacuation orders are in place for Cook and Underhill Road under the direction of the Skamania County Sheriff.

The fire's cause is unknown at this time and is under investigation. If you plan to travel through the Gorge avoid Washington Highway 14. Take I-84 on the Oregon side.