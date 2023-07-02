125 Acres and Growing, Massive Fire in Gorge Threatening Hundreds of Homes

Photo: Heidi Hinkson

As of 4:30 p.m. July 2, 2023

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, a large fire continues to burn near Underwood and Cook, Washington (just west of White Salmon/Hood River) and is spreading rapidly.

Photo: Heidi Hinkson
Up to 100 or more homes could be in the fire's path and Level 3 evacuation orders are in place for Cook and Underhill Road under the direction of the Skamania County Sheriff.

Photo: Heidi Hinkson
The fire's cause is unknown at this time and is under investigation. If you plan to travel through the Gorge avoid Washington Highway 14. Take I-84 on the Oregon side.

