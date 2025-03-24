112-mph Driver Ticketed for Speeding & Failure to Secure Child

A Washington Woman was ticketed in Oregon for speeding at 112 mph with an unsecured child in her vehicle.

The Traffic Stop Took Place on St. Patrick's Day on Interstate 84 in Baker City.

Just before 11 pm, Oregon State Police stopped the 28-year old Spokane woman near the Campbell Street interchange. Oregon State Police Trooper Trevor Freese issued a citation for speeding.

Ariel Julia Payne was not only cited for speeding, but, with a fine of $1,150 for failing to properly secure a child passenger. Payne was also cited for an unlawful or unsignaled lane change.

Speeding Endangers Everyone on the Road.

Speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalaties. It affects your safety and those around you.

