11 Items Illegal to Throw Away in Washington State

It seems like every day we're hearing or reading of something new to do or NOT to do. So, why should today be any different?

Think twice before you mindlessly toss an item into the trash. It may be harmful to the environment. Worse, it may be illegal. While I've NEVER been fined for throwing an item away, there's a first time for everything, right?

I'm a big recycler. I don't know why it's not mandatory in Washington. When I lived in California, we actually got paid to recycle aluminum cans. It was great. My husband and I take our recyclables to the large bins at the Uptown Center about once a month. It's not my favorite activity, but I feel better about it.

I Never Knew That Some Batteries Are Considered Dangerous Waste. Did You?

Honestly, I've always just tossed old batteries in the trash. While most common everyday batteries used in products such as alarm clocks, flashlights, and TV remotes can be safely disposed of in the trash, SOME can't. Some batteries contain mercury or lead. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

EPA recommendation: send used alkaline and zinc carbon batteries to battery recyclers or check with your local or state solid waste authority.

As a Fan of Recycling, There Are Some Items That Just Can't Be Accepted.

Some things have special places to be retired to. I'm sure some people bury items on their property to avoid a hassle. I get it.

