There is nothing like grilling a great meal during the summer months in the Tri-Cities. Dusk is one of my favorite times of the day. When the heat of the day settles into a cooler time with the setting of the sun, and meat on the grill tantalizes our tummy with aromas for some delectable dining.

Here are a few things to consider when preparing and cooking those unbeatable dinners on the patio.

Grilling

canva loading...

Keeping the grill clean is imperative.

1. Clean the grill often with a designated grill brush, preferably not the metal wire brushes. (Those have been researched to leave particles on the grill and later can be found in your food)

Don't have a grill brush handy? Wad up (is that a word? You know what I mean) some tin foil, heat the grill, and use the foil to clean it with. Oil and a paper towel finish and season it for the next round of grilling. Or, try using an Onion or a Lemon to clean your grill. I've never done this myself, but I've heard it works well.

Create Non-Stick Grates with a Potato!

2. Cleaning your grill with a potato will help it to be non-stick. I've seen a bunch of videos about this recently. Let's try it!

3. Create Heat Zones: Sear and grill meats in the center where coals are hottest, then move them to the outer edges. Put foods that require less heat around the edge and the needed higher temperature foods in the center. (I know this seems like a given, but some people don't know this.) If you use a gas grill, regulate the temperatures differently in the different areas.

4. Put Ice in the center of the burgers: This slows the cooking in the center of the burger and keeps it moist and juicy.

5. Fully Thaw Meat: Having your meat fully thawed will encourage even cooking and prevent any parts of your steak from being unusually rare.

6. Preheat the Grill: Be sure you've got plenty of charcoal or propane, then get things fired up ahead of time. Set the grill on medium-high heat for 10-15 minutes with the lid closed to get the grates good and hot, and the air in the grill, too, before setting your food out.

Get our free mobile app

7. Pull meat ahead of time: Take meat out of the fridge about an hour before grilling. Let the meat come to room temperature. This is another way to keep meat cooking evenly. And this also gives you plenty of time to clean your grill and get the grill preheated and at full temperature before placing the meat on the grill.

8. Marinate the meat: Meat is best when marinated for at least 2 hours. Some like it to be marinating for up to 8 hours. Whatever your preference, it's fun to experiment. Sometimes, a dry rub is plenty. I prefer my steaks with nothing more than Montreal Seasoning. But that's just me.

9. Use a Stainless Steel Cooling rack for

grilling fruits and vegetables. They won't fall through the grill cracks, and food will be beautifully cooked and flavorful. Try grilling fresh peaches and watermelon.

10. Stay Cool: An overheated chef is a grouchy one! Set up a fan or a mister, or wear cool towels around your neck. Set aside cold beverages to drink and maybe even make some homemade healthy 'cool pops' to snack on while you grill.

Most of all, have FUN! Enjoy your friends and family and have a wonderful Summer!

How to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer Without Blowing Your Budget Electric bills are soaring and summer heat is intensifying. Discover practical, money-saving tips to keep your New York home cool without breaking the bank, even as 2025 energy costs hit a 12-year high.